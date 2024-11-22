Open Menu

Police Officers Directed To Sign Agreements With Hospitals, Colleges For Welfare Of Dera Range’ Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) DIG Welfare Muhammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanju has directed the heads of Dera region to ink agreements with best hospitals in their respective districts for providing treatment and healthcare services to Dera range personnel.

Similarly, the DIG Welfare also directed authorities concerned of the district police to ensure that children of policemen had access to higher education by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with different schools, colleges, and universities.

He issued these directives during his visit to the Dera Ismail Khan region, aimed to address the welfare issues of police personnel and officers in the region.

In this regard, he held a "Darbar" at the district’s police lines in line with the instructions of Inspector General of Police(IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan.

According to police spokesman Muhammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanju was presented a salute by a smartly turned-out police contingent upon his arrival at the police lines.

He also laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ memorial and prayed for their departed souls.

He also conducted a video link session with police officers and personnel from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Upper South Waziristan, and Lower South Waziristan to discuss and resolve welfare issues of the policemen.

While earlier addressing the Darbar, DIG Welfare highlighted the significant measures taken by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, for the welfare of police personnel and the families of martyrs.

He informed that agreements had been made with various hospitals across the province to ensure better healthcare facilities for police personnel and their families.

Thus, he directed the high-ups of the district’s police to make similar agreements with hospitals and educational institutions for welfare of the police personnel of the region.

He also lauded the dedication and sacrifices of all police officers and personnel in the Dera region, especially their courageous actions against anti-state elements.

He acknowledged their invaluable contribution in safeguarding the nation.

APP/slm

