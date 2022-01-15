Police officers directed to tighten noose around outlaws : Inspector General of Police

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that effective use of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software should be used to tighten the noose around notorious proclaimed offenders and court absconders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that effective use of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software should be used to tighten the noose around notorious proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He issued these instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province on Saturday.

The IGP directed to integrate both state-of-the-art software with working systems of hotels, inns, residences, travel and transport companies in all districts of the province for a better surveillance of incoming and outgoing persons. He directed that all RPOs and DPOs must ensure the use of Hotel Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software in collaboration with owners of hotels and transporters association. He stressed upon intelligence based operations on daily basis to bring the hardened criminals behind bars.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that during the first two weeks of current year, 117 accused from across the province were arrested with the help of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye involved in cases of murder, kidnapping, rape, theft, cheque dishonor, financial fraud and miscellaneous. As many as 53 wanted accused were arrested with the help of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye from the provincial capital Lahore.

Strict action is underway against those who do not use Hotel Eye in hotels, residences and inns. Travel Eyeis being used in all major and sensitive transporter groups including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multanand Garjranwala and gradually all the transport companies of Punjab should be made part of Travel Eye.