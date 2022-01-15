UrduPoint.com

Police Officers Directed To Tighten Noose Around Outlaws : Inspector General Of Police

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Police officers directed to tighten noose around outlaws : Inspector General of Police

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that effective use of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software should be used to tighten the noose around notorious proclaimed offenders and court absconders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that effective use of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software should be used to tighten the noose around notorious proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He issued these instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province on Saturday.

The IGP directed to integrate both state-of-the-art software with working systems of hotels, inns, residences, travel and transport companies in all districts of the province for a better surveillance of incoming and outgoing persons. He directed that all RPOs and DPOs must ensure the use of Hotel Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software in collaboration with owners of hotels and transporters association. He stressed upon intelligence based operations on daily basis to bring the hardened criminals behind bars.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that during the first two weeks of current year, 117 accused from across the province were arrested with the help of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye involved in cases of murder, kidnapping, rape, theft, cheque dishonor, financial fraud and miscellaneous. As many as 53 wanted accused were arrested with the help of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye from the provincial capital Lahore.

Strict action is underway against those who do not use Hotel Eye in hotels, residences and inns. Travel Eyeis being used in all major and sensitive transporter groups including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multanand Garjranwala and gradually all the transport companies of Punjab should be made part of Travel Eye.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Faisalabad Police Kidnapping Punjab Hotel Rawalpindi Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over de ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over death of four children

2 minutes ago
 Canadian Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine Next We ..

Canadian Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine Next Week - Reports

2 minutes ago
 DC inquires after health of kids injured in Musafi ..

DC inquires after health of kids injured in Musafirkhana accident

2 minutes ago
 Man found murdered near Railway station , in the j ..

Man found murdered near Railway station , in the jurisdiction of Haveli Lakha po ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines Scraps COVID-19 Test Mandate for ..

Turkish Airlines Scraps COVID-19 Test Mandate for Domestic Flights

5 minutes ago
 KP govt announces Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen scholarship ..

KP govt announces Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen scholarships for seminary students

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.