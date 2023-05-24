UrduPoint.com

Police Officers Get Cash Prizes, Certificates In Recognition Of Their Performances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police officers get cash prizes, certificates in recognition of their performances

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Wednesday distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among the police officers in recognition of their excellent professional performance.

A formal ceremony was held here at the Range office of Dera Ismail Khan in this regard which was also attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed.

During the ceremony, the RPO said the dignity of the entire force was enhanced by the performance of the policemen who bravely face the challenges of terrorism.

He said no effort would be spared to encourage police officers and personnel who always performed their duties by putting their own lives at risk.

He said any act against the rule of law, justice and merit would not be acceptable so police officers should carry out their professional duties by setting aside their relations.

The regional police chief said the policemen should use their all energies only for fighting crime, maintaining law and order and providing justice to the people without any discrimination.

He vowed that the police officers and personnel of every rank who perform well in the police force would be encouraged at every forum.

