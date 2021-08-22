Police officers get commendation certificates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry distributed commendation certificates to various police officers in recognition of their excellent performance during Muharramul Haram.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held at CPO office where Sohail Chaudhry awarded commendation certificates to SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, SSP Investigation Faraz Mughees, SP Lyallpur Town Ahmad Arsalan, SP Madina Town Muhammad Hafeez, SP Iqbal Town HafizKamran Asghar, SP Jaranwala Rizwan Tariq, ASP Kotwali Munazzah Karamat, SHO Sadarpolice station, SHO Jhang Bazaar police station and SHO Kotwali police station.