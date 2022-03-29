Police officers get modern body worn cameras for surveillance at Motorways, Highways

To improve surveillance for safe journey and reduce accidents, Body Worn Cameras, equipped with modern technology, were given to officials of Motorways and Highways Police, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :To improve surveillance for safe journey and reduce accidents, Body Worn Cameras, equipped with modern technology, were given to officials of Motorways and Highways Police, here on Tuesday.

Additional Inspector General of Motorways and Highways police Khalid Mahmood and DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi, handed over the modern body cameras to the officials in a ceremony held here.

Addressing the ceremony, Khalid Mahmood remarked that Body Worn Camera would help regulating traffic. These cameras have been linked to Intelligent Traffic System (ITS).

Khalid Mahmood maintained that online surveillance would help making highways safe and secure. Similarly, it would also help reducing accidents.

On this occasion, Sector Commanders Mian Afnan Ameen, Ata Muhammad, Ghulam Qadir, Nadeem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Rama Muhammad Ismail and Gulzaar Hussain were also present.