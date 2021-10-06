UrduPoint.com

Police Officers Hold 'Khuli Kutcheries' To Provide Relief To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Police officers hold 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to citizens

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Zia ud Din and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Saddar Saud Khan here on Wednesday held 'Khuli Kutcheries' in different areas which were attended by senior police officers and a large number of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Zia ud Din and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Saddar Saud Khan here on Wednesday held 'Khuli Kutcheries' in different areas which were attended by senior police officers and a large number of citizens.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO held 'Khuli Kutchery' here at Saddar Baroni Police station, SP Rawal held 'Khuli Kutchery' in Pirwadhai Police Station while ASP Saddar held 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawat Police Station.

The citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO, SP and ASP.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas on the complaint of a citizens issued show cause notices to Sub-Inspector Ali Hussain and Sub-Inspector Karamat Ali.

The Police officers listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the police officers are holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Rawalpindi Saddar Saud

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emi ..

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emirati women

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programm ..

RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programmes

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience ..

Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience to explore Al Shindagha Museum ..

7 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Bud ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Budget Committee

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements made for ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements made for Eid-Milad-u- Nabi (SAW)

3 minutes ago
 Corona vaccination drive in full swing at educatio ..

Corona vaccination drive in full swing at educational institutions of Balochista ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.