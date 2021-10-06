Police officers hold 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Zia ud Din and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Saddar Saud Khan here on Wednesday held 'Khuli Kutcheries' in different areas which were attended by senior police officers and a large number of citizens.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO held 'Khuli Kutchery' here at Saddar Baroni Police station, SP Rawal held 'Khuli Kutchery' in Pirwadhai Police Station while ASP Saddar held 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawat Police Station.

The citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO, SP and ASP.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas on the complaint of a citizens issued show cause notices to Sub-Inspector Ali Hussain and Sub-Inspector Karamat Ali.

The Police officers listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the police officers are holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.