Police Officers Hold Open Courts In Its Six Divisions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:11 PM

Lahore Police held open courts (Khuli Kutchery) simultaneously in all its six divisions on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Police held open courts (Khuli Kutchery) simultaneously in all its six divisions on Wednesday.

Divisional SPs of Investigation and Operations Wings also participated in the open courts and listened to the problems of citizens and issued on the spot orders for redressal.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar participated open court of City Division which was held at Forest Colony PS Ravi Road and listened to the grievances of citizens.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Operations City Division, SP Investigation, all the SDPOs, SHOs of Police stations of the division and a huge number of citizens were present in the open court.

The open courts were held at Highways Department Building Muzang in Civil Lines Division, PS R A Bazaarin Cantt Division, Govt High school Village Aaraiyaan in Sadar Division, Forest Colony PS Ravi Road in City Division, Govt Girls High School Gulshan Ravi in Iqbal Town Division and at PS Gulburg in Model Town Division.

