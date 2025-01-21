Police Officers Honoured
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan distributed commendation certificates and cash rewards to three police officers of Sargodha district for their exceptional performance.
Sub-Inspectors Nasir Abbas, Qamar Abbas, and Muhammad Waseem were rewarded for their effective actions against proclaimed offenders. The RPO praised their dedication and urged them to maintain their commitment to duty.
The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, who lauded the efforts of the officers as a model for others.
