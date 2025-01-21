Open Menu

Police Officers Honoured

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Police officers honoured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan distributed commendation certificates and cash rewards to three police officers of Sargodha district for their exceptional performance.

Sub-Inspectors Nasir Abbas, Qamar Abbas, and Muhammad Waseem were rewarded for their effective actions against proclaimed offenders. The RPO praised their dedication and urged them to maintain their commitment to duty.

The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, who lauded the efforts of the officers as a model for others.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

36 minutes ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

36 minutes ago
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

54 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

1 hour ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan