Police Officers Improve Service Delivery By Ensuring Uniform Enforcement Of The Law: Says DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan organized a crime meeting at DPO office Attock on Friday. SP Investigation Jawaria Muhammad Jameel, SDPOs and SHOs from across the district were present in the meeting.

Crime and criminal records of all the police stations were reviewed separately in the meeting.

DPO reviewed the overall crime rate, and police performance and crackdown orders were issued against the criminals as well as the immediate arrest of the accused involved in serious under-investigation cases.

He also issued orders to intensify the crackdown against the theft of vehicles and motorcycles across the district. DPO said that according to the vision of IG Punjab, the success of all the projects launched for modern policing and smart working are subject to courteous behavior and prompt response of the public. Therefore, all police officers should equally enforce the law.

