Police Officers Lay Floral Wreath On Martyrs' Graves

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police officers lay floral wreath on martyrs' graves

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :SSP Operations along with other police officers laid floral wreath on the graves of martyrs of the police department at Yadgar-e-Shuhda to mark Pakistan Day here on Tuesday.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary went to martyrs' monument at Shuhda Chowk where active guards of the police department presented a salute.

Later, the SSP Operations along with other police officers laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered "Fateha".

Talking to media persons, he said that Pakistan was achieved after great struggle and now armed forces were presenting their sacrifices for the motherland.

He said that more than 100 police officials laid down their lives by fighting against the criminals only to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses.

He said that martyrs were proud for the police department and their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

He said that police department will also remember families of the Shuhda and support them at all forumsin addition to assisting them financially.

Police Jawans had also supported armed forces for war against terrorism and police really understand that its first and foremost duty was to save and protect the country from internal as well as external enemies, he added.

