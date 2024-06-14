Open Menu

Police Officers Listen To People's Grievances At Mosques

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques

Senior police officers, including RPOs and DPOs, visited local mosques across the province, including in Lahore, on Friday and listened to people's complaints and their grievances and issued directives for their resolution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Senior police officers, including RPOs and DPOs, visited local mosques across the province, including in Lahore, on Friday and listened to people's complaints and their grievances and issued directives for their resolution.

The IGP Punjab emphasised that the role of mosques is crucial in reformation of society and provision of peace and justice to citizens.

He highlighted the necessity and utility of mosques in the development and progress of society. In line with the spirit and teachings of islam, the IGP instructed that mosques should be made centers for community engagement. He urged senior officers to ensure that the issues of citizens are addressed at their doorstep through these mosque visits.

He stated that senior officers should inform citizens about the services and facilities provided by the police, strengthening the atmosphere of cooperation, liaison and trust between the police and the community.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Police Punjab Progress Mosque

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir W ..

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers stress collective responsi ..

Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control

6 minutes ago
 Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to ma ..

Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

6 minutes ago
 Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

16 minutes ago
 Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

16 minutes ago
Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for spo ..

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

16 minutes ago
 Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital tre ..

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

16 minutes ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

16 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

16 minutes ago
 District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

16 minutes ago
 Coordination among federal, provincial departments ..

Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan