LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Senior police officers, including RPOs and DPOs, visited local mosques across the province, including in Lahore, on Friday and listened to people's complaints and their grievances and issued directives for their resolution.

The IGP Punjab emphasised that the role of mosques is crucial in reformation of society and provision of peace and justice to citizens.

He highlighted the necessity and utility of mosques in the development and progress of society. In line with the spirit and teachings of islam, the IGP instructed that mosques should be made centers for community engagement. He urged senior officers to ensure that the issues of citizens are addressed at their doorstep through these mosque visits.

He stated that senior officers should inform citizens about the services and facilities provided by the police, strengthening the atmosphere of cooperation, liaison and trust between the police and the community.