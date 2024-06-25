Police Officers Meet Organizers Of Majalis,Processions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector-General (IG) Sahib Punjab,a meetings of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were held with organizers of majalis and processions in view of Muharram-ul-Haram on behalf of district police Sialkot on Tuesday.
According to official sources,SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Nouman,SDPO Daska circle Sadat Ali and SHOs of Cantt, Head Marala,Motra,Bombanwala,Badiana Ugoki and Sabz Peer held a meeting with the organizers.
District police will take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the people and with the cooperation of the public,a peaceful Muharram will be ensured as always,said police officers.
