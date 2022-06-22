UrduPoint.com

Police Officers, Personnel Directed To Remain In Field During Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Police officers, personnel directed to remain in field during rains

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho has directed all the field officers to remain in the field during the monsoon rains to facilitate the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho has directed all the field officers to remain in the field during the monsoon rains to facilitate the citizens.

The officers and personnel of Karachi Police operation and traffic ranges were directed to remain present in the field in their areas, said the spokesperson of Karachi Police here on Wednesday.

Traffic police, in particular, was instructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during and after rains.

All SDPOs, SHOs and traffic SOs were directed to remain on roads along with their staff.

The rain emergency unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) was also instructed to remain alert to deal with possible urban flooding and assisting the citizens.

Police patrolling vehicles had also been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment/ items used to remove vehicles stuck in the rain.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicles Traffic Alert All Rains

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Isran family ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles with Isran family in Larkana

14 seconds ago
 Govt. to transform Pakistan into industrial hub: P ..

Govt. to transform Pakistan into industrial hub: PM

16 seconds ago
 Truckloads of relief goods to leave for Khost, Afg ..

Truckloads of relief goods to leave for Khost, Afghanistan

19 seconds ago
 KATI President discuses infrastructure issues with ..

KATI President discuses infrastructure issues with City Administrator

21 seconds ago
 7 held for possessing illegal arms

7 held for possessing illegal arms

6 minutes ago
 Italian Defence chief calls on CJCSC

Italian Defence chief calls on CJCSC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.