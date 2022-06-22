Police officers, personnel directed to remain in field during rains

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho has directed all the field officers to remain in the field during the monsoon rains to facilitate the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho has directed all the field officers to remain in the field during the monsoon rains to facilitate the citizens.

The officers and personnel of Karachi Police operation and traffic ranges were directed to remain present in the field in their areas, said the spokesperson of Karachi Police here on Wednesday.

Traffic police, in particular, was instructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during and after rains.

All SDPOs, SHOs and traffic SOs were directed to remain on roads along with their staff.

The rain emergency unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) was also instructed to remain alert to deal with possible urban flooding and assisting the citizens.

Police patrolling vehicles had also been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment/ items used to remove vehicles stuck in the rain.