Police officers promoted

The promotional badges pinning ceremony to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was held at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The promotional badges pinning ceremony to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was held at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore Thursday.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with SSP Discipline Mubashir Maken pinned shoulder promotion badges of the rank of DSP on two Inspectors, Ghulam Shabir Bhatti and Ali Abbas.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed best wishes for the future professional career of the promoted police officers. He said said "Departmental promotion not only upgrades ranks, but also enhances responsibilities of the officers to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism." The CCPO hoped for best contribution towards effective citizen centric policing by the newly promoted police officers.

The inspectors promoted to the next rank were performing duties in different units of Lahore office.

Meanwhile, a financial grant cheques distribution ceremony was also held at Capital City Police Headquarters. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with SSP Discipline Mubashir Maken distributed 40 cheques worth rupees one million as Corona Relief Grant among employees of different units of Lahore police including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Ring Road Police.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that welfare of police officers and officials, their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs was his top priority.