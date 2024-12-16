Open Menu

Police Officers Rewarded

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Police officers rewarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony among police officers was held at police lines.

MPA Mian Tahir Jamil with CPO Kamran Adil awarded certificates to the SP Lyallpur Town, SHO Mansoor Abad, SHO Razaabad, SHO Gulberg and their subordinate staff.

A police spokesperson said here Monday that officers had shown good performance in police shootouts and arrest of drug traffickers and dacoits. Appreciating the officers, the CPO directed to improve the patrolling system by adopting an effective strategy to control crime in the district.

He urged the SHOs to arrest record holder accused and also hold search operations in their respective areas to control theft cases.

Related Topics

Police Gulberg

Recent Stories

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

3 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

4 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

4 minutes ago
 'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regiona ..

'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

4 minutes ago
 RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across mult ..

RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories

5 minutes ago
 Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in German ..

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan