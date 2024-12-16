Police Officers Rewarded
December 16, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony among police officers was held at police lines.
MPA Mian Tahir Jamil with CPO Kamran Adil awarded certificates to the SP Lyallpur Town, SHO Mansoor Abad, SHO Razaabad, SHO Gulberg and their subordinate staff.
A police spokesperson said here Monday that officers had shown good performance in police shootouts and arrest of drug traffickers and dacoits. Appreciating the officers, the CPO directed to improve the patrolling system by adopting an effective strategy to control crime in the district.
He urged the SHOs to arrest record holder accused and also hold search operations in their respective areas to control theft cases.
