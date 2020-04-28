UrduPoint.com
Police Officers To Have Iftar With Their Subordinates; Directs IGP

Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all police officers to have Iftar with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.

The IGP directed to ensure provision of meal of Sehri and Iftari to the policemen performing duties at police pickets. He said that he would also remain engage with jawans and directed all Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to have `Iftar' with their subordinates in holy month of Ramazan.

Following directions of IGP, Zonal SPs including Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Omer Khan, Malik Naeem Iqbal and Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi along with SDPOs and SHOs had `Iftar meal' with their subordinates.

The purpose of this activity is to keep morale of personnel of Islamabad police high as they are standing on front line in fight against coronavirus and also accomplishing the prime responsibility of securing the lives of the people.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed is also having Iftar dinner with jawans and looking after all such affairs.

