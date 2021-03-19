UrduPoint.com
Police Officers To Lay Floral Wreaths On Martyrs' Graves On Pakistan Day

Fri 19th March 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Police officers will lay floral wreathes on graves of martyrs of police department on Pakistan Day.

Police spokesman said that Pakistan Resolution Day memorizes that how many sacrifices were presented to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent while the Jawans of armed forces including police are also laying down their precious lives for safety and security of the masses.

Therefore, high-ups of the police department have decided to celebrate Pakistan Day on 23rd March by laying floral wreaths on graves of martyrs of police department. In this connection, the police officers will visit martyrs' monument near Shuhda Chowk and lay floral wreathes on graves of police Shuhda besides offering "Fateha" for the departed souls, he added.

