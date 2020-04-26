Police officers to take strict action against the criminals: RPO Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha, Afzal Ahmad Kausar directed all SDPOs and SHOs of Sargodha district to arrest the accused involved in murder, robbery, decoity, kidnapping, child abuse, vehicle theft and cattle theft and expedites the cases on merit.

He also instructed all the SDPOs and SHOs to achieve their target of arresting Proclaim Offenders and absconders, In addition to enforcing the lockdown, perform security duties during Ramazan in an efficient manner.

These views were expressed by RPO Sargodha during a crime meeting with Sargodha police officers at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Line.

The meeting reviewed the serious cases under investigation for the year 2019 and 2020 in Sargodha district. RPO Afzaal Kausar has directed the police officers to improve the cases registered under the National Action Plan along with drug dealers and use the vehicle of Punjab Forensic Science Agency on the crime scene of serious cases to obtain effective evidence.

He said Sargodha Region Police is playing its full role on the front line against Corona virus. He said police officers should perform their security duties with dedication during Ramazan. He asked the traffic police to carry out their responsibilities in a more systematic manner.

RPO Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar ordered to give cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the police officers who performed well. On the occasion, he directed to issue charge sheet to SHO Sajid Shaheed Asad Owais and show cause notice to SHO City Amir Ahmed Khan over poor performance.

The meeting was attended by SSP Regional Investigation Branch Sargodha Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bagwi, District Police Officer Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, SP Investigation Sargodha Imtiaz Ahmed, SDPOs and SHOs of all circles.