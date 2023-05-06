Police officers to work hard with dedication to improve their standards: Akhtar Hayat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Saturday has said that the standard of policing in the Hazara region has always been better, he directed officers and jawans to work hard with honesty and further align the standards of policing with public expectations.

The IGP KPK expressed these views while addressing police officers and jawans from the Hazara region at the Abbottabad Police Lines today. Police officers from different branches and units of the 8 districts of the Hazara region, including lady police officers, participated in the ceremony.

Regional Police Officer Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail Gandapur, Manshera, Haripur, Batgram, Torghar, Lower Kohistan and other senior police officials of all ranks were present on the occasion.

The police chief said that Hazara has always been peaceful in every era in terms of crime and this is a testament to the peace-loving nature of the local residents as well as the efforts of the police towards peace and reconciliation.

IGP said that the best standard of investigation and tourist policing has become the identity of Hazara police. He urged the police officers to make honesty and hard work their motto to maintain this honor, so that the standard of policing in Hazara can be brought in line with public expectations and according to the demands of the modern era.

Akhtar Hayat Khan said that Hazara police are facing challenges in both the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and traffic, and there is an urgent need to take concrete measures to improve both areas.

He further stated that the Station House Officer (SHO), Moharrar and Assistant Moharrar seats are of key importance in the police station.

He advised police officials to identify talented and educated personnel for these positions to provide police services to the masses in a better way.

IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan urged police officers to maintain close contact with the public and get their cooperation to combat crime. The IGP said that every work done with good intentions and honesty yields better results and stressed young members of the force to carry out their duty with honesty and hard work, and may Allah bless their efforts in all circumstances.

During the visit to Abbottabad and Hazara region, the Inspector General of Police emphasized on maintaining discipline and order at all levels within the police force. He directed all officers to uphold the rights of their subordinate officers and remain available to solve their problems.

The IGP was warmly welcomed upon arrival in Abbottabad, while a smartly turned out contingent of police presented him salute while police officer presented him a bouquet.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for their elevation to higher ranks. In the Hazara region, IGP kicked off a tree plantation campaign in the courtyard of the police lines.

Furthermore, the IGP chaired a meeting of senior police officials in the Hazara region, during which the security situation in the area was assessed, and measures taken to tackle security challenges were discussed.

In light of the briefing, the IGP ordered a search and strike operation in areas surrounding the camps of Chinese engineers who were working on various projects in the Hazara region.