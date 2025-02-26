Police officers under scrutiny for extortion attempt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah Muhammad Ali Waseem has ordered an inquiry after a trader complained that police officers tried to extort over Rs 100,000 from him on the pretext of false allegations.

A local trader, Rafiq, alleged that a private writer of city police station Roshan Zameer called him to visit police station and when he reached there Roshan narrated a false tale of accusations against him. He later demanded payment of Rs 200,000 allegedly on behalf of SHO and later an ASI also joined the bargain. According to complainant Rafiq, the deal was finalized at 112,000 payment to police.

Anjuman Tajran representatives then intervened into the matter and the same was brought to the notice of DPO. The DPO ordered SP Investigations to conduct inquiry against the SHO and ASI and submit report.