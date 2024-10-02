Open Menu

Police Officers Urged To Play Positive Role For Crime-free Society

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police officers urged to play positive role for crime-free society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged

the police to play positive role for a crime-free society.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday

to review the disposal of pending cases involving nominated accused

and the submission of pending road certificates.

The CCPO directed the high officials to improve their performance,

adding that any slackness would not be tolerated.

He emphasized them to do public service with dedication and commitment.

The CCPO instructed to resolve pending cases as quickly as possible,

the Divisional SPs (Investigation) assured him of timely submission of case

challans.

He also highlighted the significance of quality investigations, stressing that

the investigation wing plays a pivotal role in delivering justice. He encouraged

swift resolution of ongoing cases through coordinated efforts with line departments,

noting that timely case closures would enhance the police's positive image.

Officers were also reminded to keep the investigation records updated in the

POLCOM software to ensure that the justice was delivered in accordance

with legal requirements.

DIGs (Investigation and Organized Crime Unit), SSPs (Investigation and Operations),

Divisional SPs (Investigation) and SP (AVLS), attended the meeting.

