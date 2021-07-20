Police officers visit, meet families of martyrs

Senior Police officers including Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas here on Tuesday separately visited the residences of martyred officials of police department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Police officers including Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas here on Tuesday separately visited the residences of martyred officials of police department.

Under the directives of IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) West Suhai Aziz Talpur, SSP Korangi Shah Jahan Khan, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur and other police officers paid a visit to the residences of martyrs.

The officers presented sweets, flowers and Eid gifts to the family members of martyrs.