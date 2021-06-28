Police official booked for torturing father

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Sanawan police have registered a case against a traffic police constable for torturing his father over domestic issues here on Monday.

According to police sources, a traffic police constable of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station namely Pervez Akhtar tortured his father Muhammad Saeed time and again over some misunderstandings.

Muhammad Saeed reported to police that his son tortured him a few weeks back against which he submitted an application with the concerned DSP for initiating action against his son under parents protection law.

However, he withdrew the application after his son apologized to him but he tortured him again on Sunday night.

The concerned police have registered the case and started the investigations under parents protection law.