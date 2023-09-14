Open Menu

Police Official Buried With Honor In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Police official buried with honor in Larkana

A police Constable Ghulam Abbas Brohi who got injured in an exchange of fire with robbers, on May 06 this year, while performing his duty at Kodrani post in the limits of WarisDino Machhi Police Station of Larkana district breath his last on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A police Constable Ghulam Abbas Brohi who got injured in an exchange of fire with robbers, on May 06 this year, while performing his duty at Kodrani post in the limits of WarisDino Machhi Police Station of Larkana district breath his last on Wednesday.

He was laid to rest with police honors in his native village Pir Musafeer of Ratodero (Larkana), on Thursday.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered at the village Pir Musafeer of Ratodero (Larkana), SSP Kamber-Shahdad Kot and Larkana Asif Raza Baloch, Chairman District Council Larkana Advocate Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, police officials, family members, people from all (different) walks of life attended the funeral.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Larkana district police jawans presented the guard of honor while SSP Kamber-Shahdad Kot and Larkana Asif Raza Baloch laid wreaths at his grave.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana expressed sympathy and condolence to the relatives of the martyr, praised him for his bravery, and paid tribute to his departmental services.

While consoling the heirs, he said that the entire police department is with the family of the martyr in this hour of sorrow.

He said that the family of the martyr should not consider them alone and that it is the responsibility of the Sindh Police Department to solve the problems and difficulties of the family of the martyr police official.

On the other hand, the citizens and the police officials expressed pride in the sacrifice and bravery of the martyr and showered flowers on his grave.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Larkana Ratodero May Prayer Post Family All From

Recent Stories

AJK govt takes due initiatives to address public i ..

AJK govt takes due initiatives to address public issues on priority: PM

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks details of cases against PTI chief

IHC seeks details of cases against PTI chief

2 minutes ago
 e&amp; partners with COP28 as Principal Technology ..

E&amp; partners with COP28 as Principal Technology Partner

21 minutes ago
 Two sub-engineers suspended

Two sub-engineers suspended

2 minutes ago
 Peace, equitable development inevitable to attract ..

Peace, equitable development inevitable to attract trade, stop brain drain: Pres ..

43 minutes ago
 SC returns PTI's petition regarding elections

SC returns PTI's petition regarding elections

46 minutes ago
Shamshad Akhtar chairs meeting to deliberate measu ..

Shamshad Akhtar chairs meeting to deliberate measures to digitize national econo ..

46 minutes ago
 KP Apex Committee for coordinated efforts to curb ..

KP Apex Committee for coordinated efforts to curb illegal activities

46 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz, Khadija ..

Askari Tower case: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz, Khadija Shah to jail on judicial rema ..

46 minutes ago
 D&SJ Ghulam Rasool Samon visits Police Facilitatio ..

D&SJ Ghulam Rasool Samon visits Police Facilitation Centre Hyderabad

43 minutes ago
 Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F ..

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

43 minutes ago
 JUI-F strongly condemns attack on Hafiz Hamdullah

JUI-F strongly condemns attack on Hafiz Hamdullah

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan