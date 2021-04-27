UrduPoint.com
Police Official For Must Wearing Face Mask

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Police official for must wearing face mask

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic) Bahawalpur, Mahmood Ali Gujjar has urged people must wear face mask to make them safe from COVID-19 virus.

He said that the infected virus has engulfed the entire region, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said that the virus had posed threat to people as number of patients suffering from corona virus rising day by day.

He said that people could make them safe from COVID-19 only by adopting preventive measures.

He urged people must wear face mask whenever they come out of their homes.

He also emphasized the need to make distance when talking to other person.

