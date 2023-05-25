UrduPoint.com

Police Official Gunned Down In Suhbatpur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

The police official was gunned down by unknown outlaws in Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The police official was gunned down by unknown outlaws in Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Suhbatpur Mir Muhammad Khosa conducted a raid at a place where an unknown accused opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, SHO died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police reached the spot and cordoned off the area and started a search to arrest outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.

