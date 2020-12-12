Police official held for cutting down tree in muzaffargarh

A police official, accused of cutting tree from Khan Canal located in Alipur Tehsil was arrested on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A police official, accused of cutting tree from Khan Canal located in Alipur Tehsil was arrested on Saturday.

Hawaldar Mukhtar Hussein was alleged of cutting a tree marked as a state property erected in series of line around the canal, an official from city police station Alipur said.

He was arrested after registering first information report under Sections 379, 427, 34, etc. of the Pakistan Penal Code on report of Forest department authority.