Police Official Injured During Raid At Dance Party

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

Police official injured during raid at dance party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Islamabad Police got injured during raid of Khana police team at a dance party in the area of `Sanam Chowk', a police source said on Tuesday.

On a tip off ', Station House Officer Khana police station Inspector Sattar Shah constituted a special team to raid there.

This team including Sub-Inspector Yaseen Ali, ASIs Shahid Muneer, Shafqat Ullah, Akhtar Zaman, Qasim, Abdul Rehman and other police officials raided there.

The participants of the party attacked at the police team which resulted the injury to an ASI Shahid Muneer while the vehicle of the police was also damaged by them.

The police team arrested eleven persons including three women during this raid who have been identified as Irshad, Hameed Khan, Adnan, Macon, Honey Iqbal, Akhtar Mashim, Khan Fayyaz, Yasir, Hameed, Anmool, Sana and Mehak.

The police recovered one 30 bore pistol, one 12 bore rifle and 75 rounds, four wine bottles and firework items from there.

Case has been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

