Police, official of district administration mobilizes for implementing corona SOPs

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) ::The local Police in Karak alongside Pak Army and official of the administration mobilizing day and night times and for dispersing the people from bazaars to open the bazaar used water guns in rush areas, Additional Commissioner Karak Riaz Muhammad said on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Assistant Commission Mehran Ilyas along with DSP Abid Afridi, SHO City Farman Khan and heavy contingents of Police and Levis continuously patrolling the city to ensure people rush from the bazaars and to implementation corona lockdown and Corona SOPs.

More than a dozen shopkeepers were arrested and remanded in custody. There was a huge rush of people in the bazaar which had to be dispersed by force.

Water guns were used on the people while batons had to be used in some places, after which a stampede broke out and the markets was vacated.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ghafoor Shah, DPO Haroon Al-Rasheed issued strict instructions to ensure full implementation of Corona SOPs and ordered stern action against violators