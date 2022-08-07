UrduPoint.com

Police Official Suspended After Outlaw Escape From Lock-up

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Ahmed Nawaz suspended Naib Moharar City Police Station Alipur for demonstration negligence as an alleged outlaw managed to escape from lock-up.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Danish had escaped from lockup of City Police Station.

However, police took immediate action and succeeded in arresting him again. Meanwhile, DPO Ahmed Nawaz took prompt action and suspended Naib Moharar Ghulam Qasim for demonstrating dereliction.

Police also booked Naib Moharar Ghulam Qasim and Danish. An inquiry committee, headed by DSP Khalid Shah was constituted to probe into the incident.

