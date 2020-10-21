UrduPoint.com
Police Official Suspended Over Misconduct With Female

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday suspended a Sub-Inspector over his alleged misconduct with woman.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Malik Mumtaz of Golra police station misbehaved with a lady Samar while his complaint was made with police high-ups.

IGP Islamabad took notice of this incident and directed DIG (Operations) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to conduct investigation into the matter and submit report with his office.

He said that every citizen is respectable for police and such attitude would not be tolerated at any cost.

