Police Official Suspended,seven Booked Over Gambling In Faisalabad

Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Police official suspended,seven booked over gambling in Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad suspended Sub Inspector (SI) of Sandal Bar police station, while seven others were booked on the charge of gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad suspended Sub Inspector (SI) of Sandal Bar police station, while seven others were booked on the charge of gambling.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that Rana Ajmal, a resident of Chak No.27-JB, reportedly arranged gambling on dog fight in Chak No.34-JB.

On receiving information, RPO took serious notice and immediately suspended Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Ehsan Nawaz on the charge of negligence.

On the directions of RPO, the police also registered a case against 7 persons including Rana Ajmal resident of Chak No.27-JB and started investigation by taking bet money, dogs and rickshaw into custody.

