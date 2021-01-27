Police official terminated from service

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has terminated a sub-inspector after inquiry report found him indulged in corruption and misconduct

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has terminated a sub-inspector after inquiry report found him indulged in corruption and misconduct.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, complaints were lodged against police sub-inspector, Fayyaz Hussain Shah for being indulged in corruption and misconduct.

The higher officials of the Police Department directed to conduct inquiry and investigation into the allegations against Mr. Shah.

"The inquiry team found evidences of corruption and misconduct and recommended departmental action against Mr. Shah," the spokesman said.

Following the inquiry report, the DPO Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera terminated the service of sub-inspector, Fayyas Hussain Shah," the spokesman concluded.

The termination of the police official has been notified by the DPO Office.