UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Official Terminated From Service

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:41 PM

Police official terminated from service

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has terminated a sub-inspector after inquiry report found him indulged in corruption and misconduct

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has terminated a sub-inspector after inquiry report found him indulged in corruption and misconduct.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, complaints were lodged against police sub-inspector, Fayyaz Hussain Shah for being indulged in corruption and misconduct.

The higher officials of the Police Department directed to conduct inquiry and investigation into the allegations against Mr. Shah.

"The inquiry team found evidences of corruption and misconduct and recommended departmental action against Mr. Shah," the spokesman said.

Following the inquiry report, the DPO Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera terminated the service of sub-inspector, Fayyas Hussain Shah," the spokesman concluded.

The termination of the police official has been notified by the DPO Office.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

New quarantine rules federal government employees

14 minutes ago

India’s republic day was observed as “Black Da ..

16 minutes ago

Technical fault in Railways IT sever being rectifi ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens injured in lockdown protests in Lebanon's T ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates Regenerative Medicine Centre at ..

29 minutes ago

Russia Hopes for Progress in Talks With US on Arms ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.