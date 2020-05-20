UrduPoint.com
Police Official Tests Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:03 AM

Police official tested positive for novel COVID-19 was shifted to hospital and his family members were quarantined here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Police official tested positive for novel COVID-19 was shifted to hospital and his family members were quarantined here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Station House Officer Ijaz Hussain, currently serving at Taxila Police Station, was tested positive for COVID-19.

The spokesman informed that City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the police personnel to adopt maximum precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus.

He also directed them to wash hands regularly, and use face mask .

