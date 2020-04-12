UrduPoint.com
Police Officials Actively In Their Areas Creating Awareness Against COVID-19: DIG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Police officials actively in their areas creating awareness against COVID-19: DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :All officials of Operational Police including Superintendent of Police (SPs) were active in their respective areas to create awareness among citizens against Coronavirus and ensure implementation on the directions issued by the government.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all SPs including SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (Saddar) Omar Khan have been performing actively in their respective areas.

They are distributing gloves, surgical masks and ration in their areas and briefed people about use of sanitzers and wearing masks. They are in contact with Corona Emergency Response Teams and ensuring assistance to people in case of any untoward situation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin said that citizens are also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time while all SPs, SDPOs are ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

He said that each personnel of the force is committed to serve the humanity in this critical moment and their morale is very much high in accomplishing tasks assigned to them. He appealed the citizens to stay home and avoid social interactions and unnecessary movements to defeat this virus.

DIG (Operations) said that precautionary measures are the only solution against Coronavirus and citizens should take care health of their families. He appealed the citizens to stay at home for safety to own and other lives and avoid unnecessary movement. The people should keep distance of during interaction with others. He directed SPs to ensure assistance to people at their door steps.

