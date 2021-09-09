UrduPoint.com

Police Officials, Administrator Karachi Discuss Functioning Of ZOTT

Senior officials of Sindh Police on Thursday called on Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and discussed the functioning of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal (ZOTT).

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Karachi Yaqub Minhas, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, DIG East Saqib Ismail.

It was decided in the meeting that the tankers parked at various places would be parked at the ZOTT for smooth flow of traffic.

Karachi's traffic problems, violations of traffic rules and other related issues were also reviewed in detail and important measures were proposed.

Murtaza Wahab said that KMC wardens are also working with the traffic police to improve the flow of traffic on the roads.

He said that the purpose of setting up of ZOTT was to abolish parking of oil tankers at Shereen Jinnah Colony and other places and to make arrangements for their regular parking in the designated terminal.

"This will improve the flow of traffic in the city and deal with the problems faced by the citizens due to irregular movement and parking of heavy traffic," said the Administrator.

He said that steps are being taken in collaboration with Sindh Police to improve the traffic system on various roads of the city in future.

