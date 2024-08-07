Open Menu

Police Officials Appreciated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Police officials appreciated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Hasan Javed Bhatti awarded distinguished certificates among police officials of Thikriwala police station over their performance.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday, the certificates were given to Station House Officer (SHO) Araslan Bari, Incharge police post Sabzi Mandi SI Muzafar Khokhar and their team.

The officials were appreciated for killing three dacoits including ring leader Ahmad Ihtesham alias Chachu during a shootout in the area.

The criminals were symbols of terror in the area and wanted by police in several cases of dacoity and highway robberies.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bari Criminals Post

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan