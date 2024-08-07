Police Officials Appreciated
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Hasan Javed Bhatti awarded distinguished certificates among police officials of Thikriwala police station over their performance.
According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday, the certificates were given to Station House Officer (SHO) Araslan Bari, Incharge police post Sabzi Mandi SI Muzafar Khokhar and their team.
The officials were appreciated for killing three dacoits including ring leader Ahmad Ihtesham alias Chachu during a shootout in the area.
The criminals were symbols of terror in the area and wanted by police in several cases of dacoity and highway robberies.
