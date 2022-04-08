UrduPoint.com

Police Officials Asked To Use "Pointme" Smartphone Application To Enhance Efficiency

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Sharjeel Karim Kharal while chairing a meeting on Friday directed the officials concerned of the South Zone to use Pointme smart phone application so as to further improve their efficiency

According to a statement, focal persons of South Zone SSPs, SPs Investigation, Divisional SPs and other notables attended the meeting.

Abdul Qadir, the developer of the application "Pointme" briefed the officers of the zone on the Pointme Application while various questions were also raised by the officers regarding the use of the application.

Through the Pointme application, all staff will be able to mark their attendance via their smartphones.

The application will also help them to keep a record of all leaves.

The DIG South directed the Divisional SPs to meet their focal persons and technical team and make the Pointme App fully functional in the next two days.

While this is a new mobile application at the police station level, all the officers should brief the Heads and the Deployment Secretaries in this regard.

