Police officials awarded cash prizes, certificates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police distributed cash prizes and certificates among officials on their outstanding performance here Thursday.

CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch appreciated the performance of the CDU branch which had traced an accused involved in robbery cum murder case.

In charge CDU branch ASI Muhammad Javed and constables Amir Ali, Muhammad Usman, UsmanSarwar, Syed Ali Husnain and Haroon Sajid were awarded Rs 2,000 each and certificateswhile traffic warden Imran was given Rs 5,000 and certificate.