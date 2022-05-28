UrduPoint.com

Police Officials Awarded Commendation Certificates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Police officials awarded commendation certificates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Commendation certificates and cash prizes were awarded to police official by Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi.

Those awarded cash and certificates include Station House Officer Qazi Ahmed Police Station Inspector Saifullah Bughio, SHO Police Station Daur Inspector Maqsood Ahmed Channa, In-charge IT Bashir Ahmed and others. Earlier the team led by SHOs Qazi Ahmed and Daur Police Station had arrested the main accused Mushtaque Sahito son of Muhammad Siddique Sahito involved in the murder of reporter Sindhi Channel Aziz Memon.

It may be recalled that Home Department and Sindh Government had deputed Additional IG Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon for transparent investigation and motives of the murder of Aziz Memon.

The 10-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Additional IGP, including members from investigation departments and law enforcing agencies probed the murder incident. The Government of Sindh had announced a reward of Rs 10,00,000 on the head of main accused Mushtaque Sahito.

