Police officials awarded over best performance

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Yasin has honored police personnel with commendation certificates and cash in recognition of their best performance against menace of smuggling.

Incharge Khathi check post of Dera Town police station, LHC Junaid, along with constable Imran, Yousaf and ex-serviceman Mian Akhtar had foiled a smuggling bid when they stopped a container which was trying to smuggle a non-custom paid vehicle.

They took it into custody and put the accused Muhammad Ashraf of Abbotabad behind bars after fluffing all legal formalities.

Appreciating performance of the police personnel, the RPO said he was proud of such honest police jawans who were playing effective role in curbing smudging.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and the drive against smudging would continue, indiscriminately.