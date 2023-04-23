Police officials booked for killing youngsters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Police have registered a case against three police officials for killing two youngsters in a mishap reported in wee hours of Sunday when three youngsters were returning home from a friend's house in the premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam police station.

According to police sources, a 24-year-old Syed Samiullah s/o Syed Saeedullah resident of Y-Block Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony was returning home along with his two friends Irfan and Muhammad Usman on a motorcycle.

The youngsters were reached near Jinnah Park metro station and a police van on routine patrolling asked them to stop the motorcycle.

The youngsters instead of following the police instructions drove away the motorcycle when the police van started chasing them and later, started firing on the motorcyclists in which Syed Samiullah and Muhammad Usman got bullet injuries.

The police shifted them to Nishtar Hospital where both the youngsters succumbed to injuries, however, the third youngster got minor injuries in the mishap.

The heirs put the bodies on the roads and demanded action against the police officials involved in the murder of the youngsters.

The Shah Rukan-e-Alam police have registered the case against police officials under section 302/324 and started the investigations into the incident, however, the police officials including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yasir, Driver Javed and another escaped from the scene and hide themselves to avoid action against them.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry took notice of the incident and directed police officers to arrest the involved officials at the earliest.

He said that strict accountability of police officials would be ensured and legal action would be taken against them.

He said that no one was above the law adding that misuse of power would not be tolerated at any cost.

The RPO assured the heirs that they would be given justice by ensuring strict action against involved police officials.