Police officials' children get cash prizes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Abbas has distributed cash prizes among the children of police officials who were Hafiz-e-Quran.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr.

Usman Anwar has directed to provide cash prizes to the children of the police officials who had memorized the Holy Quran in order to encourage them.

"In this connection, a ceremony was held at DPO Bahawalpur Office where the children who have memorized the Holy Quran were given away cash prizes each to Rs 01 Lakh," he said.

On the occasion, the DPO said that measures to encourage police officials would remain continuous.