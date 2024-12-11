- Home
- Pakistan
- Police officials creating hurdles in dispensation of justice are burden on department: RPO
Police Officials Creating Hurdles In Dispensation Of Justice Are Burden On Department: RPO
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Wednesday that officials involved in creating hurdles in way of the process of dispensation of justice were actually a burden on the police department.
While chairing the Orderly Room proceedings at his office to hear appeals of police officials against punishment they were awarded on varied charges, the RPO said that mostly police officials in Multan Range try to avoid disregard to merit and attributed it to the fact that accountability process in police department was swift and effective. He said that officials involved in creating hurdles in process of extending justice to the aggrieved persons deserve no leniency.
He said, mostly the police officials in Multan were working to ensure merit-based dispensation of justice.
The RPO heard appeals of many officers and officials with some of them faced rejection while the rest were granted.
The appeal of inspector Hubdar challenging his demotion to the rank of sub inspector was accepted, restoring him to the rank of inspector. However, the appeal of sub inspector Bilal Ahmad against his demotion to the rank of ASI and later his dismissal from service as ASI were rejected after accusations against him were substantiated. Likewise, the appeals of sub inspectors Muhammad Saeed, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Tauseef, and Muhammad Arif were also rejected.
Appeals of sub inspectors Nazakat Iqbal and Zulfiqar Ali against confiscation of some of their service period was converted into fine equivalent to their one-month salary.
Appeals of sub inspectors Shoukat Ali, Maqsood Ahmad, Lal Gull, Asad Raza, Bashir Ahmad, Aziz Ur Rahman, Karam Elahi, Muhammad Ahmad Kamran, and Safdar Hussain besides constables Zaheer Abbas and Nazim Fayyaz were also accepted after allegations leveled against them were not proved.
Recent Stories
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICCBS announces admissions to PhD Degree Program for 20241 minute ago
-
Azma Bokhari flays PTI founder1 minute ago
-
Gilani announces 3-member panel of chairpersons1 minute ago
-
Two brothers die and four others injured as van plunges into ravine near Dubai Hotel, Dhamtoor2 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested, valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Adnan Ibraheem Abbasi martyred in Karachi, laid to rest with full state honours2 minutes ago
-
Senate’s HBAC discusses legislative business during 344th session2 minutes ago
-
One killed in Khuzdar firing11 minutes ago
-
DC seeks public cooperation as teams start inspecting business places to enforce plastic ban11 minutes ago
-
Divisional admin intensifies efforts to combat dengue12 minutes ago
-
Excise, Narcotics Control dept recovers 38 kg drugs, nabs 16 suspects12 minutes ago
-
AIG addresses police officers’ concerns in orderly room12 minutes ago