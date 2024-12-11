Police officials creating hurdles in dispensation of justice are burden on department: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Wednesday that officials involved in creating hurdles in way of the process of dispensation of justice were actually a burden on the police department.

While chairing the Orderly Room proceedings at his office to hear appeals of police officials against punishment they were awarded on varied charges, the RPO said that mostly police officials in Multan Range try to avoid disregard to merit and attributed it to the fact that accountability process in police department was swift and effective. He said that officials involved in creating hurdles in process of extending justice to the aggrieved persons deserve no leniency.

He said, mostly the police officials in Multan were working to ensure merit-based dispensation of justice.

The RPO heard appeals of many officers and officials with some of them faced rejection while the rest were granted.

The appeal of inspector Hubdar challenging his demotion to the rank of sub inspector was accepted, restoring him to the rank of inspector. However, the appeal of sub inspector Bilal Ahmad against his demotion to the rank of ASI and later his dismissal from service as ASI were rejected after accusations against him were substantiated. Likewise, the appeals of sub inspectors Muhammad Saeed, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Tauseef, and Muhammad Arif were also rejected.

Appeals of sub inspectors Nazakat Iqbal and Zulfiqar Ali against confiscation of some of their service period was converted into fine equivalent to their one-month salary.

Appeals of sub inspectors Shoukat Ali, Maqsood Ahmad, Lal Gull, Asad Raza, Bashir Ahmad, Aziz Ur Rahman, Karam Elahi, Muhammad Ahmad Kamran, and Safdar Hussain besides constables Zaheer Abbas and Nazim Fayyaz were also accepted after allegations leveled against them were not proved.