Police officials dismissed for misusing authority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has dismissed two police officials for misusing authority in separate incidents here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the first case led to the suspension and subsequent dismissal of ASI Imtiaz Nasir for allegations of misbehaving with a woman. This decision followed after a directed investigation by SP Pothohar, who was tasked with submitting a detailed report on the allegations.

The incident that triggered Nasir's dismissal occurred when the Taxila police were detaining Basir Khan, a suspect wanted for pickpocketing, who resisted arrest along with his mother. Khan has been arrested and is currently in custody. CPO Hamdani underscored a strict policy against the misuse of power or the ill-treatment of individuals by police forces.

Similarly, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has also taken notice of torture on the accused during the kite flying crackdown of Waris Khan police station.

On the order of CPO Rawalpindi, ASI Shahzad was arrested, a case was registered. CPO also ordered departmental action by conducting an immediate inquiry to the SSP Operations. SSP Operations dismissed ASI Shehzad after the completion of the inquiry.

ASI Shehzad arrested the accused involved in kite flying on the spot who had resisted the police. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said ASI Shehzad abused the accused in the police station in an unprofessional manner, which is not acceptable under any circumstances.

The duty of the police is to maintain law and order and to protect the life and property of citizens, where there is no room for any negligence. Abuse of authority and mistreatment of citizens is intolerable, he added.