Police Officials Dismissed For Misusing Authority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has dismissed two police officials for misusing authority in separate incidents here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, the first case led to the suspension and subsequent dismissal of ASI Imtiaz Nasir for allegations of misbehaving with a woman. This decision followed after a directed investigation by SP Pothohar, who was tasked with submitting a detailed report on the allegations.
The incident that triggered Nasir's dismissal occurred when the Taxila police were detaining Basir Khan, a suspect wanted for pickpocketing, who resisted arrest along with his mother. Khan has been arrested and is currently in custody. CPO Hamdani underscored a strict policy against the misuse of power or the ill-treatment of individuals by police forces.
Similarly, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has also taken notice of torture on the accused during the kite flying crackdown of Waris Khan police station.
On the order of CPO Rawalpindi, ASI Shahzad was arrested, a case was registered. CPO also ordered departmental action by conducting an immediate inquiry to the SSP Operations. SSP Operations dismissed ASI Shehzad after the completion of the inquiry.
ASI Shehzad arrested the accused involved in kite flying on the spot who had resisted the police. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said ASI Shehzad abused the accused in the police station in an unprofessional manner, which is not acceptable under any circumstances.
The duty of the police is to maintain law and order and to protect the life and property of citizens, where there is no room for any negligence. Abuse of authority and mistreatment of citizens is intolerable, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LPG illegal business to be shut down in Faisalabad: DC7 minutes ago
-
Massive Polio eradication drive targets 742,500 children in AJK7 minutes ago
-
17 cases referred to drug court7 minutes ago
-
62 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region17 minutes ago
-
Caretaker CM approves Rs5m annual grant for Special Olympics Pakistan17 minutes ago
-
Construction work on NHF residential blocks ongoing with full momentum17 minutes ago
-
Kohat police nab 12, including proclaimed offender & drug peddlers17 minutes ago
-
Man booked for assaulting,filming widow woman in Attock17 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap27 minutes ago
-
84 nurses of LGH selected for specialisation courses27 minutes ago
-
2 PML-N women parliamentarians selected for NA, KP assemblies on reserved seats27 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme37 minutes ago