Police officials get commendation certificates over better security during PSL

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary awarded commendation certificates to the senior police officers over better security arrangements during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

City Police Officer Multan Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, SSP Regional Investigation branch Muhammad Naeem Shahid, SP Cantt Ali Qazi, SP City Babar Iftikhar and SP Headquarters Muhammad Ashraf were among those who received the certificates.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said that the best security arrangements during the PSL matches were the result of teamwork.