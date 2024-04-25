Open Menu

Police Officials Held Capacity Building One-day Workshop

Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Police instructors and public prosecutors delivered lectures to their fellows from Investigations wing here on Thursday pointing out lacunae investigators usually leave in course of investigations and advised them to avoid such errors/mistakes in future to extend justice to the crime victims

The capacity building workshop was held in the light of standing orders of Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan where SP Investigations Shabbir Ahmad Waraich, DSP Legal Muhammad Saleem Raza and assistant deputy public prosecutors Rao Muhammad Imran Aslam, Rao Hamid and Farhan Siddiq delivered detailed lectures on different phases of investigations from collection of evidence and observation of crime scene to interrogation and investigation of the incident under the parameters of rule of law, Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.

P.C) for completion of process in proper way.

Moreover, the experts also urged investigators to avoid leaving lacunae in cases of murder, murder-cum-dacoity, narcotics, rape and other cases and delivered detailed lectures on how to remove deficiencies and improve quality of investigations.

Instructors also shared their invaluable experiences on basic and modern investigations besides crime scene investigations to enable investigators perform duty in a flawless manner.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Rana Omar Farooq said that police high ups were committed to upgrade skills and enhance capacity of investigators on modern lines and promised to hold such workshops in future to benefit police investigators.

