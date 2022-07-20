UrduPoint.com

Police Officials Held For Abetting Convict Escape

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Sub-inspector and constable were arrested over charges of abetting to escape murder convict from police lock-up.

According to police source, the murder accused named Iqbal, r/o Katcha Kho, was sentenced to 25-year imprisonment by the model court Khanewal.

As result, police had arrested him from the court premises and sent him to lock-up in judicial custody from where the accused escaped last night.

The accused was intercepted allegedly by lady constable while fleeing away from police station. But he ran away after pushing her down. Upon which, police guard was booked first with Thana City Khanewal for negligence. Later on, Sub-inspector Muneer Ahmad and Constable Ateeq were arrested. The fugitive accused couldn't be arrested till the last information.

