Police officials helping tourists at different entry points in Swat: DC

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur has deployed Police officials at the entry points of Swat district including Landaki, Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba besides establishing Tourist Facilitation Centers in Kalam and distribution of awareness pamphlets to help and guide the tourists.

Talking to media men here Saturday, the DC said that under the supervision of DPO, all steps had been taken for the promotion of tourism in Swat and other places of the region, as an important part of the vision of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. He said, according to his orders, Swat police officers are fully mobilized to help tourists and provide them security.

In addition to these measures, he said, the Swat police has also prepared a security plan to provide all possible assistance to the tourists and a control room has also been set up for information about any possible accident.

All possible assistance is being given to the tourists, he said. He said that Police officers and youths were present on the roads in all the tourist areas of Swat to help the tourists so that there could be no problem of traffic jams and the tourists coming to Swat could not face any kind of inconvenience.

Junaid Khan said that hundreds of tourists had gone to the upper areas of Swat to enjoy the snow since yesterday and this process was still going on. Police should ensure presence on the roads and highways to provide all possible assistance to the tourists and not face any difficulties, he said while issuing a message to the tourists to check their vehicles before entering the snowy areas.

He advised the tourists to make sure use of tire chains in snowy places so that no untoward incident happens to them. He added that tourists should avoid spending the night in vehicles on the road and arrange a hotel or suitable accommodation for themselves. He also made a request to the tourists to use emergency Help Line 15 or Swat Police Control No. 0946881374 in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, DPO Swat Shafiullah Gandapur himself visited Kalam Bazaar on Saturday and carefully reviewed the facilities provided by the police to the tourists there. He also inspected the Police Tourist Facilitation Centers and met the visiting tourists. On this occasion, the tourists appreciated the facilities provided by the District Administration and Police in Kalam and described the Tourist Facilitation Centers as important for guiding the tourists.