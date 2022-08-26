UrduPoint.com

Police Officials Injured During Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Station House Officer, Head Rajkan Police Station and another police station sustained severe injuries when few suspects attacked them while police raided an area to arrest two proclaimed offenders.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that cases were already registered with police station Head Rajkan against the proclaimed offenders identified as Juma Khan and Abbas Khan, the residents of village, Tera Hazar. He added that earlier, a police party of PS Head Rajkan was attacked by the group of suspects when it raided the area to arrest the two proclaimed offenders mentioned above.

"Police Constable, Sabtain sustained wounds when the accused attacked him," the police spokesman said, adding that the police party of PS Head Rajkan returned back to police station without arrest of the proclaimed offenders and the constable was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The spokesman further said that another day, a police team headed by SHO, PS Rajkan, Ghazanfar and comprising other officials including ASI, Izharul Hassan conducted raid in the area to arrest the offenders. "The armed offenders opened indiscriminate fire at police team, leaving the SHO and ASI, Izharul Hassan critically injured," he added. The injured police officials were rushed to Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for medical treatment.

He said that however, the police had arrested two accused. The Head Rajkan police have registered more cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

